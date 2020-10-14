Police: Gunshot fired at memorial service in Coitsville

No one was hurt

by: Jason Cerjak

Coitsville shooting at VFW Post 6488

Credit: WYTV

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Police were called on a report of a gunshot Tuesday evening in Coitsville.

Police from Coitsville, Lowellville and Hubbard responded to the VFW Post 6488 on Route 616.

According to police, people were gathered outside attending a memorial service when a fight started.

They said tempers rose and a suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the air.

Everyone in the fight scattered before police arrived on scene.

No one was hurt and Coitsville police are still investigating.

