Police: Gunshot fired at memorial service in Coitsville

No one was hurt

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Police were called on a report of a gunshot Tuesday evening in Coitsville.

Police from Coitsville, Lowellville and Hubbard responded to the VFW Post 6488 on Route 616.

According to police, people were gathered outside attending a memorial service when a fight started.

They said tempers rose and a suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the air.

Everyone in the fight scattered before police arrived on scene.

No one was hurt and Coitsville police are still investigating.