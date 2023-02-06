YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom.

Jeremy Everheart, 38, was arrested on a third degree felony charge of abduction as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and criminal trespass. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Police were called about 6:50 p.m. to a home in the 2900 block of South Avenue by a man who said Everheart was inside assaulting a woman and threatening to kill the woman if the man did not give Everheart money.

Everheart would not open the locked door, so police forced the door open and found Everheart on a woman inside. Police had to pull Everheart off the woman and he continued to fight officers but they managed to get him handcuffed, reports said.

Reports said the woman was in a bathroom when police came, and Everheart dragged her out of the bathroom and into another room where they were found by police.

The woman declined medical attention, reports said.