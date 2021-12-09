Police help kids pick out gifts for loved ones

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Kids from the Beaver Township area were able to shop for their loved ones with first responders Thursday.

Beaver Township police, fire and EMS came together for their fourth annual Shop with a Cop event.

“Every year we usually like to get the kids in the cars and get them out and they get to either ride in a police car, or an ambulance, or a fire apparatus,” said Lt. Tracy Polak with Beaver Township police.

The kids piled into various first responder vehicles and were ready to shop for their loved ones and themselves if they found a special treat.

They were given gift cards for Crouse Mills True Value Store. Five Branches Smokehouse donated a meal for everyone in attendance.

“John Crouse of Crouse Mills donates. He matches our funds, so 50 percent of the money comes from him and 50 percent of the money comes from our associations,” Polak said.

Polak said the kids are so excited to buy presents for everyone.

“They are allowed to purchase whatever they want. It can be for any family member,” Polak said. “It’s actually really hard to encourage the children to spend money on themselves.”

Zach Berry was one of those kids. He was so excited to buy presents for various family members.

“I got a couple toys. I got something for my brother and my sister…and my grandpa and my dad,” he said.

This is Berry’s third time coming to Shop with a Cop and he enjoys it every year, but this year was extra special.

“Normally, grandma takes him and grandma passed away about six weeks ago, so this gave him the opportunity to still do something for the rest of us,” his mother, Anna Berry, said.

About 20 kids were able to shop tonight. They also got cookies and a bag of non-perishables to take home.