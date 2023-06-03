BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Bazetta Township’s police and fire departments held their 18th annual Safety Day on Saturday.

People gathered at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds and got a chance to speak with first responders. They also had the opportunity to check out several local, state and federal rescue vehicles.

Guests also received food and prizes from local vendors.

“Usually, when they see us, it’s out on the road or out on the call. This gives them the opportunity to see that we’re human just like them,” said Chief of Police Christopher Herlinger.

Herlinger said the purpose of the event is to give back to the community the departments serve.