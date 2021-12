BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after an SUV rolled over and snapped a utility pole in half about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews say that accident happened on Meadowbrook Drive near Southern Boulevard.

Crews say that driver of the SUV managed to get out of the vehicle on her own and did not need medical treatment.



Power has been knocked out to a few homes in the area. It is not known how long it will take to be restored.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.