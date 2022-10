YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elm Street was blocked between New York and Benita avenues after an incident in Youngstown.

An ambulance was seen leaving the area.

The police and fire departments were at the scene.

A witness reported seeing a small child lying in the road, and medical crews performing chest compressions on the child.

At this time, it is unknown what led up to the incident.

