YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About an hour after a shooting on South Evanston Avenue, police responded to another shooting in Youngstown.

This one happened around 6 p.m. at Florida Avenue and Jean Street, where a shot-up car was in the middle of the intersection.

Police said when they arrived, there was no one in the car and no description of a second vehicle.

Police did find a number of shells from an AR rifle on the road.