CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a half pound of marijuana, 100 THC vape pens and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Thursday.

Byron Lett, 18, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of funding of drug or marijuana trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said Lett was the driver of a car pulled over about 4:30 p.m. at Gladstone Street and Lettie Avenue for an improper turn.

The car smelled of marijuana and Lett admitted to recently smoking a marijuana cigar and gave it to police, reports said. Police then searched the car because of the smell and found a half pound of marijuana in a back pack along with the vape pens, which had THC cartridges and a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Lett also had $894 cash, reports said.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.