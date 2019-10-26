Police find nearly 2 dozen shell casings after drive-by shooting in Youngstown

Police said people in a house shot back at the car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on E. Boston Avenue Friday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., a car drove up to a house and someone inside the car started shooting, police said.

No one on the scene was hurt when officers got there.

They said it seems like the people in the house who were being shot at were waiting. Police said the people in the house shot back.

Officers found 15 shell casings in the yard and six in the street.

Two cars on the street were hit with bullets.