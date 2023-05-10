YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court after reports said a police dog found a gun buried in the dirt where he was caught during a foot chase.

Devon Smallwood, 30, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue.

Reports said Smallwood was a passenger in a car being pulled over at South and Cambridge avenues for an improper turn and he jumped out of the back seat and ran.

Police chased Smallwood to the backyard, where he was shot with a stun weapon, reports said, and fell on the ground.

Reports said before he was taken into custody it looked like he was trying to hide something. A police dog was brought in to search the area where he fell and found a 9mm handgun buried in the dirt, reports said.

Smallwood told police he ran because he thought he had warrants. Reports said he is wanted on a drug charge and because he has an active warrant he is not allowed to have a gun.