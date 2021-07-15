Police find child in lap of passed out man in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing child endangering charges after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with a child in his lap, police say.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5 a.m. Wednesday to a motel in the 4200 block of Youngstown Road SE where they found Robert Gore, 58, asleep behind the wheel of a car. Police said the car was in gear with Gore’s foot on the brake. He also had a 15-month-old child in his lap, according to the police report.

Officers administered an anti-overdose drug on Gore and he awakened.

Gore was taken to St. Joseph Hospital and then booked into the Trumbull County Jail on child endangering charges.

The child was turned over to a family member.

Police said they found a plastic baggy containing a powder substance in Gore’s car. It is being tested by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.