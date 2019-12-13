Police find 3 bodies after Youngstown residents report hearing gunshots

Police were called to a house on W. Delason Avenue to investigate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three men were found dead inside a Youngstown home after neighbors called police to investigate reported gunshots.

Neighbors said they heard rapid-fire gunshots around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

A heavy police presence was then at a house in the 500 block of W. Delason Avenue, where the men were found along with several animals inside.

Around 12:30 a.m., Animal Charities arrived to take in the animals while police investigated.

According to police, all three bodies appeared to have gunshot wounds.

