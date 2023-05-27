BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s police chief has determined the bomb threats to the local Target Friday as a hoax.

Chief Todd Werth says Boardman Police worked with both the FBI and the Youngstown Bomb Squad to determine the accuracy of the bomb threats.

Chief Werth says the Target was in no danger at any time and the store was not evacuated.

There were threats to several Targets across Ohio Friday but all were deemed unfounded. The FBI is still investigating.

Joe Bell, a spokesperson of the Cafaro Corporation, says there was no specific threat to the Eastwood Mall Target in Niles, but mall officials did contact police about the general threats to Targets in Ohio.

Niles Police did check the Target but found no evidence of any bomb.