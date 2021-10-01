Police, with help of FBI, search Youngstown homes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police were searching two homes with help from the FBI.

City police detectives Friday served warrants at two separate homes South Side homes as part of a “series of ongoing investigations.”

Detectives served warrants at homes in the 500 block of Cambridge Ave. and the 100 block of East Judson Ave., according to Chief of Detectives Capt Jason Simon.

On Cambridge Avenue, detectives carried out several bags of evidence, including a long gun. Detectives also hauled away two pieces of paneling and a carpet that was rolled up in the trash.

Investigators from the Detective Bureau and the Family Services Investigations Unit searched the houses.

A bomb squad truck was at Cambridge briefly but left.

Capt. Simon said the searches are for a “series of ongoing investigations” for “very serious offenses.”

Several people who have been in the house were taken outside and are arguing with police and amongst each other in the street.