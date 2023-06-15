GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an intoxicated driver was found with a gun following a crash in Girard on Tuesday.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash on Churchill Road at N. Highland Avenue.

According to a police report, an SUV collided with a pickup truck that was turning into the parking lot of Hiland Dairy. The driver of the pickup truck said the SUV had no headlights on and was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Police said the driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Willie Waller, would not obey officers’ commands and kept reaching into the vehicle, saying he had a gun inside. An officer wrestled with Waller to pull him away from the vehicle and reported hitting him with a stun gun as he tried to run away.

Police noted in their report that Waller appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He continued screaming at police and emergency personnel at the scene, the report stated.

Police found a handgun and magazine in the vehicle, under the floorboard of the driver’s seat, according to the report. They also reported finding a half-empty bottle of brandy and a straw with suspected drug residue on it.

Waller had a blood-alcohol content of .173, over the legal driving limit of .08, according to the report.

Police said while they were conducting the breath test, Waller made threats toward officers.

Waller is charged with having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of drug paraphernalia, OVI, no operator’s license, open container and a headlight violation.

Waller appeared in court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to the charges. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a pretrial at 9 a.m. June 22, according to court records.