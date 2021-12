EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police say that a cow was shot at on a Mercer County Farm.

PSP says the incident took place on Hope Mill Road in East Lackawannock Township.

According to a report, the cow was shot once in the abdomen and once in the shoulder.

Police say the cow was in a small area near the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mercer PSP.