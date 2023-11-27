YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One man was fatally shot and another woman was injured in an incident Monday morning.

According to a release from the Youngstown Police Department, a 42-year-old man was found in the home in the 1100 block of Park Hill Drive with gunshot wounds. EMTs attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his wounds on the scene.

A 43-year-old woman was also shot and taken to Mercy Health. Her condition is unknown.

The police release states that this was a “directed crime” and there is no danger to the public at large.

“Nonetheless, the citizens of Youngstown have been an instrumental partner with providing information on violent crimes and we once again ask that anyone with information contact the YPD Detective Division to assist with helping to solve this senseless incident,” the release reads, in part.

Police say the incident is still ongoing and being actively investigated by the YPD Detective Division, Crime Scene Unit and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-746-8YPD with information or tips.

This is the 18th homicide of this year. Last year, Youngstown had 22 homicides.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.