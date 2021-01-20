Police converge on house in Youngstown, seize drugs and cash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple police units converged Wednesday on a house in Youngstown.
Officers with Youngstown’s vice squad raided a home about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Idora Avenue.
The warrant was part of an 8-month-long investigation, police said.
Officers say they found a gun, cash and a significant amount of drugs in the raid.
“What we ended up recovering was a significant amount of drugs, which is probably over four ounces, 125 grams of cocaine so far. A large amount of cash and at least one gun right now,” said Lt. Gerard Slattery.
Two people were arrested.