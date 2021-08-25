Victims identified in double shooting as police tracked down suspected involved vehicle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the victims in a deadly shooting Tuesday in Youngstown.

Ayanna Mills, 49, was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting at 1200 Salt Springs Road.

Brandon Bell, 28, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s and pronounced dead several hours later.

Just before those names were announced Wednesday morning, the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team set up a staging area on North Bon Air Avenue after a vehicle suspected of being used in that shooting was found there.

Officers and SWAT team members were on the block between Connecticut and Burbank avenues.

The Bear armored vehicle was also present.

Officers were called out about 7:30 a.m. to the area. They were seen calling for someone inside to come out.

At about 9:45 a.m., the Bear armored vehicle pulled up to a house and officers went inside. They emerged by 10 a.m. and reconvened around the Bear.

Officers appeared to search behind the home before the crime lab went into the house.

Two dogs were found inside the home and taken by the dog warden. Officers processed the vehicle and cleared the scene.

They did not find the suspect inside the home.

Officers have not commented yet on what is going on.

Police were searching for a late model Kia Sportage that they say belonged to a suspect in a double homicide on Salt Springs Road.