BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Beaver Township continue investigating a string of break-ins at a local golf course. The most recent was a couple of weeks ago.

Doors and windows are still boarded up at Reserve Run Golf Course. Police say security camera footage from the night of Sept. 15 shows 38-year-old Brandon Welz breaking into its restaurant. An employee noticed what was happening and called police.

Representatives from the golf course say they recently upgraded their security system. The new technology in the system notified them and police as soon as he arrived, giving police ample time to catch him in the act.

“After a little bit of other departments showing up and having some manpower there, he actually was caught coming out of the building with the safe in hand, at which point, he was arrested,” said Detective Michael Sinkovich.

Sinkovich said Reserve Run was hit with another break-in and robbery in April of last year, and then in June of this year.

“Same kind of a deal. Breaks glass, crawls in, money out of safe. Takes the safes, likes to take them outside, break them open and then ultimately take what’s in them out and then disappears into the dark,” Sinkovich said.

At the same time of Welz’s arrest, Sinkovich says investigators were checking the area because they knew the pattern.

“We were able to also arrest Tiffany Adkins, which is his driver and girlfriend, at a local business in a parking lot waiting to go pick him up,” Sinkovich said.

Welz has a lengthy criminal history and has recently been in prison. His recent case has been bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

“Being able to put him in the building with the safe in his hands, it was key,” Sinkovich said.

Adkins is due back in court on Oct. 6.

In a statement, the golf course said, in part, “The damage will be repaired shortly but it does not affect operations. Both the golf course and the restaurant are operating as usual. Ultimately, we are thankful no one got hurt and are very happy that the new security system operated exactly how it was supposed to.”

Sinkovich is urging anyone with information on any of the break-ins to call police. The investigation is ongoing and it’s still unclear how much money was stolen.