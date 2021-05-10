Police conduct crackdown in Liberty hotel district

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A police crackdown over the weekend in the hotel district in Liberty Township ended with 93 police actions.

The Criminal Patrol Interdiction happened Friday, May 7.

The effort was to combat the high volume of calls involving the illegal distribution and possession of drugs, firearms, prostitution, assaults and wanted fugutives.

“The interdiction patrols are designed to eradicate the narcotic dealers and wanted fugitives who check into our hotels for the purpose of delivering or selling narcotics or committing various other crimes,” Liberty officials wrote.

Results from the Criminal Patrol include: