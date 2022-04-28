Editor’s note: The below story corrects the area where the road closure occurred.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is being treated for gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth Health Center after police responded to a gunfire call about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a South Side street.

Officers blocked off the 400 block of West Indianola Avenue from Hudson Avenue to Cain Street to collect at least 30 casings. Two more casings were found in front of a home in the 2700 block of Hudson Avenue which was also hit by a bullet.

It is not clear how the man was taken to the hospital. A condition is not available.

Officers also responded to a home on Glenwood Avenue for a car that was damaged by the gunfire. A man who was driving to work drove through the gunfire and a bullet struck his windshield.

Police found several 5.56mm shell casings stretching for about half a block in the 400 block of West Indianola Avenue. That is the kind of ammunition typically used in AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

Semiautomatic rifles have been used in several shootings this week in the city.

Tuesday morning, they were used in a shooting that wounded two men about 12:50 a.m. at a Market Street gas station. About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday a rifle was used in a shooting in the 3800 block of Mohawk Avenue that killed Rawsheem Aponte, 24, and wounded a 23-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl.

About 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, an AK-47 type rifle and an AR-15 type rifle were used as four houses in the 300 block of South Jackson Street were shot up. No one was injured. Police collected 59 casings from the scene, including casings from a .45-caliber handgun.

Police also found rifle casings about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue that was shot up. No one was injured there either.

The city has had 25 shootings for the year, six of them fatal. Last year at this time, Youngstown had 29 shootings, seven of them fatal.