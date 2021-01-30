Police close Bell Wick Rd. after car knocks pole down, trapping man inside

According to officials on scene, a man is still trapped in his car with minor injuries

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Police closed Bell Wick Road in Hubbard after an accident brought down a pole and trapped a man inside his car.

It happened on Mount Everett and Bell Wick roads after 4 p.m.

According to officials on scene, a man was trapped in his car with minor injuries.

There were also possible live wires in the street.

Police closed Bell Wick Road while they cleaned up the scene. Ohio Edison was also on scene to repair the downed power line.

We have a reporter on scene and are working to get more information.

