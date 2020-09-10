Police chase through several Trumbull Co. communities stops traffic

Witnesses said they saw a white SUV driving very fast through intersections followed by police

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several police agencies converged on an area of Warren Thursday following a police chase.

Police say the chase started in Cortland.

Just after 4 p.m., witnesses said they saw a white SUV driving very fast through intersections followed by several police vehicles.

It’s not clear yet why police were chasing the female driver, but she ended up stopping near the intersection of Merriweather St. NW and Southern Boulevard NW in Warren.

Police say the driver told them she took off because she was scared.

