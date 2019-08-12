Lordstown man arrested, charged following police chase

The chase started as a traffic stop in Weathersfield Township

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Lordstown is in the Trumbull County Jail after being charged in connection to a police chase.

The incident started around 12:50 a.m. Monday with a traffic stop on Carson Salt Springs Road in Weathersfield Township.

Police say 34-year-old Trever Griswold took off, leading police on a chase down several roads, at times reaching speeds of about 80 miles per hour. The chase led police through Lordstown.

At one point, police said Griswold drove through the yard of a house, hit a stop sign and then drove into a field off of Miller Graber Road. After driving through a ditch, one of his tires popped.

He eventually was forced to stop in the field but not before hitting a police cruiser.

The chase ended around 2 a.m. off Newton Falls Bailey Road in Newton Township.

Griswold is charged with failure to comply with a police signal, assault and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in court on Monday and is being held on a $225,000 bond.

Griswold is scheduled to be back in Niles Municipal Court on Aug. 19.

Several police agencies were involved in the chase including Weathersfield, Newton Falls, Lordstown and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.