YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers arrested the man who they say led them on a high speed chase through Youngstown and crashed.

OSP said the driver took off after they tried to stop him for speeding at Southern Boulevard and Indianola Avenue just before 2 a.m.



The chase went on until the car rolled at the corner of Boston Avenue and the Cottage Grove neighborhood.

Troopers say that the suspect then ran off, leaving a female passenger inside.

Troopers did catch him.

He’s now charged with OVI, concealing a weapon and eluding officers. Troopers have not released the name of the man.