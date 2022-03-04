YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers arrested the man who they say led them on a high speed chase through Youngstown and crashed.
OSP said the driver took off after they tried to stop him for speeding at Southern Boulevard and Indianola Avenue just before 2 a.m.
The chase went on until the car rolled at the corner of Boston Avenue and the Cottage Grove neighborhood.
Troopers say that the suspect then ran off, leaving a female passenger inside.
Troopers did catch him.
He’s now charged with OVI, concealing a weapon and eluding officers. Troopers have not released the name of the man.