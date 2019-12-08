Driver flees OSP at 150 mph, chase ends in Lordstown

The chase concluded near the Dairy Queen on SR 45

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Ohio State Highway Patrol followed a car in a chase ending in Lordstown Sunday morning.

The chase began around 8:30 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike, according to OSP.

The driver and his girlfriend were headed to Pennsylvania from Michigan to visit family when OSP pulled the car over Sunday morning, according to officials.

The pair fled the scene towards Lordstown, after not having a valid I.D.

OSP says they laid down spikes on the Turnpike, however the driver exited the highway before reaching them.

In route, the driver hit a stop sign and a guardrail and hit a top speed of 150 mph.

33 News is currently on scene, following the active investigation.