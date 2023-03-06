YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of police officers rushed to East Indianola Avenue in Youngstown Monday afternoon following a police chase and crash.

It happened near the Intersection of South Avenue.

One person was taken into custody. Our crew at the scene saw someone run from the SUV, and later be brought back in handcuffs.

The driver of the other car told 27 WKBN First News he was driving on South Avenue when he heard something, pulled off the road, saw officers, and then noticed the damage to his vehicle.

First News working to learn more about what happened and what lead to the chase.