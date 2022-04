YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A police chase ended in a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown late Friday night.

Police said there is one person in custody and weapons and narcotics charges will be filed.

The chase happened around 10:45 p.m.

After the crash, the driver led police on a foot chase.

No one was hurt.

One lane is open to traffic while police are clearing the scene.