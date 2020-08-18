LIVE NOW /
Police chase after reported theft in Austintown ends in crash on I-680

Police arrested a man after the crash

Theft in Austintown leads to police chase and crash on I-680 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are on the scene of an accident on Interstate 680 in Youngstown near the New Castle exit.

Officials on the scene said Austintown police were chasing a car when it crashed around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The crash was cleaned up just before 6 a.m.

Police said there was a reported theft at Travel Lodge in Austintown.

A car spotted on I-680 matched the description of one of the suspected vehicles. It had a flat tire and the driver lost control, officers said.

Police arrested a man after the crash, but haven’t released his name.

