Police charge men with street racing after Youngstown crash that hospitalized 2, knocked out power

A pickup truck and an ATV wound up in a front yard while a car collided with a utility pole, knocking it down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police charged two men Tuesday with street racing after a three-vehicle crash on Youngstown’s south side that put two people in the hospital and knocked out power to part of the area.

Nicholas Golec, 29, of Mathews Road in Boardman, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin. He remains free, pending his next court date.

The other person charged, Bruce Black, 22, of Tenney Avenue in Campbell, is still recovering at St. Elizabeth Health Center and was not present for arraignments Wednesday morning.

The two were involved in a crash about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at East Ravenwood Avenue and Rush Boulevard between a pickup truck, an ATV and a car. One of the vehicles collided with a utility pole, knocking it down and knocking out power to the area until it could be repaired.

Reports on the crash are not available yet so it is not clear which vehicles Black and Golec were in.

One of the people in the car was taken to the hospital. The reports are expected to be released later Wednesday.

Neighbors were complaining to police at the crash scene about street racing.

The street racing charge is a first-degree misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.