EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool police captain is still on leave even though one charge against him has been dropped.

Chad Tatgenhorst was charged with “harassment by electronic device” in Hancock County, West Virginia, but the case was dismissed in court Tuesday morning.

Tatgenhorst still faces felony charges in Columbiana County, where he’s accused of tampering with evidence — which included shutting off an officer’s body camera during the investigation of a domestic dispute.

He’s set for court next month.