WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after they were called to a local bar for a shooting Saturday night.

Police were called to Horseshoe Bar around 9:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired, according to a police report.

Reports say police found a Jeep surrounded by gun casings with a bullet hole in the front fender and rear tailgate. The radiator was also leaking fluid and a tire was leaking air, according to a report.

At the bar, police found a possible bullet hole in the door frame. The door frame splintered from the gunshot and hit a man, who had a minor injury, police say.

Employees at Horseshoe said they heard gunshots and locked the doors of the business, according to the report.

Witnesses provided police with descriptions of suspected vehicles that were involved.

There was no camera footage from the bar, reports say.