Police called to Lake Milton for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old boy

Police were called to Lake Milton Sunday evening

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WYTV) – Police were called to Lake Milton Sunday evening.

North Jackson dispatch confirmed that there was a medical emergency in the water with a 16-year-old boy.

Police were unable to confirm any other details Sunday night.

