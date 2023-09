AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to an Austintown apartment complex late Friday night after a fight broke out and someone was shot.

It happened at the Compass West Apartments off of Burkey Road.

Police said several subjects were fighting in a parking lot when one person was shot twice inside a car. Another person was grazed by a bullet.

Both were taken to the hospital. We’re working to learn their conditions.

Police are working to learn what caused the fight.