YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a 60-person that happened over the weekend.

Two people were arrested after the incident at 1 a.m. Sunday behind Downtown Circle on West Federal Street.

Lebron Donlow, 18, and Deron Wilson, 34, are facing charges including disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Youngstown Police are reviewing body camera footage. Officers say further charges against other people involved could be filed, pending review.