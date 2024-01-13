YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is investigating after a house caught on fire with people inside Saturday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 2,000 block of South Heights Avenue. Youngstown Fire Department said police were called for gunshots in the area. Around the same time, the residents of the home came outside, smelled gasoline and saw the back of their home was on fire.

No one was hurt, but the Red Cross was called in to help the family.

Officials are investigating the cause.