LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A heavy police presence is at Lowellville High School.

Multiple police agencies were sent there.

According to multiple sources, a student shot himself in the school. Those sources have not reported an active threat.

Two ambulances were seen leaving the school. The entrance is blocked.

Parents and students are gathering, hugging and crying.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.