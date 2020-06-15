Police: Both suspects arrested in connection to arson at Weathersfield power plant

Police say both men were wanted for breaking and entering, vandalism and arson at the Gen-On Power Plant on Belmont Avenue

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Weathersfield Township have arrested the two suspects they believe are connected to an arson at a power plant in the township.

Felony warrants were issued for Joshua Davis, of McDonald, and Tommy Murphy, of Youngstown.

Weathersfield police arrested Davis on Thursday. They announced on their Facebook page Monday that Murphy has also been taken into custody.

Police say both men were wanted for breaking and entering, vandalism and arson at the Gen-On Power Plant on Belmont Avenue.

The damages were discovered by a supervisor who checks on the property weekly back on April 22. A police report says a window was pried open, and an office was ransacked. Windows were busted, and a fire was set in the pump house. A room housing heavy equipment was also damaged.

Reports say the plant has been shut down since 2012.

Police estimated that the suspects caused thousands of dollars in damages.

The investigation is still ongoing and investigators say more charges may be filed in the future.

In their Facebook post, Weathersfield thanked the community for helping them find the suspects.