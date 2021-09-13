Police: Boardman woman ‘hobbled,’ uncontrollable outside Boardman motel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police had to use what they called “excessive force” to control a woman outside a Boardman motel.

According to a police report, a 911 hang-up call was placed from the Boardman Inn at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and officers responded.

When they got there, an employee directed officers to a woman inside a vehicle pulling into a parking space.

The woman, later identified as 33-year-old Jillian Fair, denied making the 911 call. Officers said Fair started crying and said that she had a “bad day.”

As officers were talking with Fair, her live-in boyfriend walked over as he was talking with Fair’s mother on the phone.

According to the police report, Fair took the phone from the man and told her mother, “I am going to keep doing me.” She continued with profanity-laced insults and then said, “I’m done with all y’all.,” and threw the phone back at the man.

At that point, police said she began to charge the man and police had to restrain her. They said she became combative, kicking and punching them. Several times they tried to push her to the ground and she continued resisting, kicking an officer in the chest and punching another in the stomach.

Finally, officers used what they call a hobble, which is a way to secure the ankles of a person and attach the restraint to the person’s handcuffed wrists.

Police said Fair continued to be combative, slamming her head inside the cruiser and kicking her feet.

Fair was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of domestic violence, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.