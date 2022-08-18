YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout.

Six cop cars were on the scene and police were searching a white car. There was one person in the back of a police cruiser talking to police.

It started on Logan Avenue. Police said two vehicles were following each other around over some kind of feud, and at some point, a shootout took place between the two.

Several evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk in front of a home on Logan Avenue.

Police are not certain how many people were actually shooting at this time.

No one was hurt.

Three people were taken into custody for questioning, including the person who called the police.