FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A road in Trumbull County was blocked off for about an hour-and-a-half Monday evening. Dispatchers said police officers were responding to a domestic dispute.

Cadwallader-Sonk Road was blocked off from Howland Wilson to Henn Hyde roads in Fowler Township.

Police cruisers and an ambulance were on the scene, which was cleared about 8:30 p.m.

A neighbor said when it started, police told them to stay inside and lock the doors.