YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There is a police presence at a gas station on the North Side of Youngstown.

Logan Gas Mart is currently taped off, and at least seven evidence markers can be seen on the ground.

Police also have Saranac Avenue blocked off.

There is also an active scene at the Youngstown Police Department downtown. The area is blocked off. An ambulance and the coroner are on the scene.

Captain Simon released a statement saying, “there is presently an incident being investigated in front of the Youngstown Police Department. We want to assure the public that there is absolutely no danger to them and that the situation is under control and being actively investigated.”

Police have not confirmed if the scene at the gas station and the scene at YPD are connected.

