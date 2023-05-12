LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Almost a year after a woman’s body was found in a ditch, police say they are still investigating her death.

Ashley Rock, of Painsville, was 32 years old when she died in May 2022. Her body was found lying in a ditch in Shenango Township, Pa. along Sharon-Bedford Road on May 24.

The Pennsylvania State Police were investigating but have since turned the case over to Liberty Township Police.

According to a representative with PSP, investigators believe Rock died in Ohio and her body was moved to that location.

Liberty Police are not able to say whether or not she died in Liberty Township but did say she frequented the area.

Because her case is still open, a cause of death has not been released. It’s also unclear if she sustained any injuries and whether or not her death is being considered suspicious.

Liberty Police tell say they do have several solid leads they are currently looking at and the investigation is moving forward.