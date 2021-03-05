2 hit by gunfire in Youngstown shooting

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police officers converged on a part of Market Street in Youngstown Friday after reports of a shooting.

Police say there are two victims. One is in critical condition.

Police on the scene said it appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Neighbors told police they heard around 20 gunshots.

The block between Lucius and Auburndale was blocked with crime scene tape.

