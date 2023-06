BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Monday evening in Brookfield.

The crash occurred on Yankee Run Road, just north of Warren-Sharon Road and involved a car and a motorcycle, according to troopers.

The road was blocked for some time while first responders worked the scene.

First News confirmed that one person has died. We’re working to figure out if anyone else was hurt.