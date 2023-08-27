MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the rescue of an 82-year-old man who was kayaking Saturday evening.

According to PSP report, the rescue came through on the Mahoning River near Churchill Road.

The 82-year-old was kayaking when a got stuck on a rock island. Passing kayakers ended up rescuing the man.

The man was returned to shore, uninjured, according to the report.

Lowellville Fire Rescue EMS, Mahoning Twp. VFD, and Neshannock Twp. Fire Department all assisted on the scene.