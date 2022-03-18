YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown are asking the community for help in identifying a woman wanted for questioning in a 2021 kidnapping case.

Police are investigating a felonious assault and kidnapping case that happened in September of 2021. They said the woman in the pictures is wanted for questioning in that case.

Those with information on her identity or whereabouts can call the chief of police or Capt. Jason Simon at 330-259-5492.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers 330-746-CLUE. A reward may be available.