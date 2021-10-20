LIVE NOW /
Police ask to be on the lookout for missing 76-year-old man from Warren

Credit: Ohio Attorney General Missing Person’s Unit

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A missing adult alert has been issued for an elderly man out of Warren.

According to officials, 76-year-old Phillip Conyers drove away from his house around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and did not return. He lives on Palmyra Road.

Conyers is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He drove away in a brown 2007 GMC Sierra with Ohio plate number DC71DM.

If you see him or the vehicle, you’re asked to call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Person’s Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

