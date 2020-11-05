Police arrest suspect they say shot at officers in Warren last month

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a suspect they say shot at officers in Warren during a police chase last month.

Mehki Walker, 20, faces two counts of attempted murder charges.

Police arrested him Thursday in the 400 block of Martin Drive.

On Oct. 17, an officer said he heard gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. in the area of Bennett Avenue and Northwest Boulevard NW.

He then saw a car speed by and blow through a stop sign, so he followed the car with his lights and siren on.

The officer said the driver cracked open the car door, pointed a gun at him and started shooting.

The driver continued shooting at the officer until his car crashed into a ditch near Norwood Street and Denison Drive, police said.

Police said the driver got out of the car, threw the gun behind him and started running. A passenger also got out of the car and ran away, according to the report.

Officers searched through backyards along Norwood, Bradford and Lexington but they couldn’t find the men immediately after the shooting.

About 20 minutes later, officers were called to investigate the shooting of a victim. They believed the shootings were related.

Walker is being held in the Trumbull County Jail prior to his court appearance on Friday.